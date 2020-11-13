Capital reports highest COVID deaths in months

Thursday saw 7,053 new virus cases and 104 more deaths

The Capital on Thursday witnessed 7,053 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 4,67,028, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Also, 104 more deaths have been reported — highest in months — taking the total number of deaths to 7,332.

Of the total cases, 4,16,580 people have recovered and there are 43,116 active cases.

Out of the total 16,511 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 51.7% were occupied, as per government data. Also, 86.4% of ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 82.2% of such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 11.7% and the overall positivity rate till now is 8.7%.

The number of containment zones in the city increased to 4,141 on Thursday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that currently the city is at a peak of the infection and cases will soon come down. “Right now, we are on a peak. It is difficult to make an exact prediction, but if you talk in terms of weeks, the average [positivity] is around 13% over the past one week and is the highest in three-four months. So definitely, in a week it should start decreasing,” Mr. Jain said.

The Minister also launched ‘Jeevan Seva’ app to help COVID-19 patients to commute to hospitals and avail of healthcare facilities. The app will use electric vehicles as an ambulance to transfer non-critical patients to healthcare facilities within Delhi free of cost.

“From health check-ups, ambulance requirements to admission in hospitals, health amenities are now just a click away. With this app, you will get access to an e-vehicle which will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be properly sanitised after every ride,” he said.