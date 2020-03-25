Capital reports five new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the national capital on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 35 so far, with 23 active cases in the city.

“In the past 24 hours there have been five new cases in Delhi. One case is of a person who has come from abroad. And four cases are from his contact. So, there are a total of 35 cases in Delhi now,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday evening.

Travel history

Of the five new cases, Case 31 and Case 32 had returned to India from Brazil and London. Both are residents of Sainik Farms.

The other three cases have direct or secondary contact with Case number 10. Case 33, a 48-year-old woman, is the wife of Case 28 and both of them are doctors. Case 34 is their 17-year-old daughter and the family lives in Dilshad Garden.

Case 35 is a 35-year-old man from Jahangirpuri.

Eight people, who have been primary or secondary contacts of Case 10, a 38-year-old woman, who travelled to India from the Middle East, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to officials of the Delhi government’s Health Department.

“We are still tracing a lot of people who are secondary contacts of Case 10 and the numbers are huge,” a senior health department official said.

“From Case 10, her two daughters, brother, and mother were earlier infected,” an official said. Then she met case 28, a 49-year-old male doctor at a Mohalla Clinic, at his private clinic and he was later tested positive.

“Now the doctor’s [Case 28] wife and daughter [Case 33 and Case 34] have also been tested positive. Case 35 was also in contact with Case 10,” the official added.

Case 32 was tested positive two days back in Haryana and has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.