Capital reports 93 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI

08 July 2021 00:25 IST

78,582 tests conducted; positivity at 12%

The Capital recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with four deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

It added that 78,582 tests were conducted that had a positivity rate of 12%. Of the total tests conducted, 53,983 were RT-PCR.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 14,34,780 with 25,005 fatalities. On Wednesday, 64 more patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 14,08,917. There are 858 active cases in the Capital out of which 265 are under home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

Vaccination drive

According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the government, 34,688 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday out of which 19,162 got their first dose.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated since the drive began has reached 85,04,690, of which 19,56,331 have received both doses.

The government said that Delhi was facing a shortage of vaccinations with Covaxin being used only for the second dose as its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery supply.