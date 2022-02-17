Capital reports 739 new COVID cases, slight increase in TPR

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 in the city increased slightly to 1.48% on Thursday from 1.37% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours was 739, down from 766 on Wednesday as the number of tests fell to 50,035 from 56,112 a day earlier. The TPR had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%; it remained at the same level for the next day has been decreasing ever since. Five new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 26,091, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,306 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 97.6% were vacant. On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.