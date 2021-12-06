Capital reports 63 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate goes up

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a passenger at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.

06 December 2021 01:43 IST

Number of active cases stands at 370

The Capital recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday.

The heath bulletin released by the Delhi Government said that 55,711 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.11%, which was an increase from the 0.08% positivity recorded a day earlier.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 370, of whom 144 are in home isolation.

The overall infection tally in the Capital rose to 14,41,358, while the death toll was 25,098.

Under the vaccination drive, 1,65,236 beneficiaries were vaccinated, of whom 62,567 got their first dose.