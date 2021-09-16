Capital reports 57 new virus cases, no deaths

New Delhi

16 September 2021 00:26 IST

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the eight consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 57 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,345. A total of 74,199 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.08%.

Of the total cases,14,12,858 people have recovered and there are only 404 active cases.

