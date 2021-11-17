Capital reports 44 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi

17 November 2021 01:31 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19-related death in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,095, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Forty-four new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,40,484. Of the total cases, 14,15,032 people have recovered and there are 357 active cases.

A total of 52,166 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.08%.

