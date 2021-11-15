Capital reports 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New Delhi

The Capital recorded one death and 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Sunday.

The Government conducted 54,161 tests in the same period with a positivity rate of 0.7%. There are 349 active COVID cases in Delhi, of whom 158 are in home isolation.

Under the vaccination drive, 1,13,420 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine in the last 24 hours, of whom 38,043 received their first dose.

A total of 2,12,39,154 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, of whom 79,24,806 have received both doses.