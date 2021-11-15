Delhi

Capital reports 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Capital recorded one death and 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Sunday.

The Government conducted 54,161 tests in the same period with a positivity rate of 0.7%. There are 349 active COVID cases in Delhi, of whom 158 are in home isolation.

Under the vaccination drive, 1,13,420 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine in the last 24 hours, of whom 38,043 received their first dose.

A total of 2,12,39,154 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, of whom 79,24,806 have received both doses.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 1:39:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/capital-reports-36-fresh-covid-19-cases-1-death/article37496193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY