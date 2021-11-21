Capital reports 32 new COVID infections

New Delhi

21 November 2021 02:03 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the fifth consecutive day and the death toll stood at 25,095, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Saturday.

Thirty-two new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,40,637. So far, 14,15,217 people have recovered and there are 325 active cases.

A total of 54,249 tests were done on Saturday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.09%.

