Coronavirus | Delhi reports 310 new cases, no deaths

The Capital on Monday reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 7,233. No deaths were reported and the toll remains at 73, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

Of the 7,233 cases, 2,129 people have recovered and there are 5,031 active cases.

The total number of cases in the city have doubled in just 11 days, from 3,515 on April 30 to 7,233 on Monday.

Of the total number of deaths, 48.53% were people above 60 years of age though they account for only 14.86% of the total cases, read an official statement. A total of 97,678 COVID-19 tests have been done till now in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a family member of a COVID-19 patient who had gone to Lok Nayak Hospital said there was a delay of nearly one hour in admitting the patient. Yogita Bhayana, an activist, said the issue was resolved after she contacted the Delhi government. “I had tagged the Delhi government on social media and they resolved the issue. Still, it took about 45 minutes. But this should have happened without anyone interfering,” she said.

She added that there is a shortage of ambulances for patients suffering from other diseases in the city. “People having non-COVID-19 emergencies are suffering because of this,” she further said. One more area was delisted as a containment zone on Monday. There are 81 such zones in Delhi.