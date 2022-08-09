Capital reports 174 dengue cases so far

City sees steady rise in untraced cases

The Capital recorded five cases of dengue over the past week (till August 6), taking this year’s caseload to 174, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Meanwhile, the steady rise in dengue cases remaining untraced after the investigation continues, with three out of the five cases being marked under the category. More than half of the cases this year – 110 out of 174 – have been marked the untraced after investigation category.

Of the total caseload, 61 cases have been recorded in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) jurisdiction, while three have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

‘Robust case reporting’

When asked about the steady increase in untraced cases, senior MCD officials have been unable to explain the cause, adding that the numbers are a result of “robust case reporting”.

Last year, the city recorded 9,613 cases of dengue and 23 deaths, while over 2,900 of the cases were marked under the untraced after investigation category. The outbreak was the worst since 2015, when the city recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths.

Apart from this, the city has recorded 35 cases of malaria and nine cases of chikungunya this year.