Capital reports 141 new cases, two more deaths

New Delhi

16 February 2021 00:38 IST

Delhi has 1,036 active cases at present

Delhi reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday. Two deaths have also been reported and 134 patients were discharged from hospital, it stated.

The total number of active cases has reached 1,036. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.36% and the case fatality rate at 1.71%, with 10,893 total deaths due to the virus so far.

According to Delhi government statistics, the total number of virus cases now stands at 6,37,087, with 6,25,158 patients having been discharged.

Meanwhile, a total number 14,965 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the national capital on Monday, with 7 instances of Adverse Event Following Immunisation, according to the Delhi government.

Of these, 4,571 healthcare workers received their first dose and 2,191 their second dose of the vaccine. As many as 8,203 front-line workers received their first vaccination dose on Monday.