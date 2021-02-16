Capital reports 141 new cases, two more deaths

Delhi reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday. Two deaths have also been reported and 134 patients were discharged from hospital, it stated.
The total number of active cases has reached 1,036. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.36% and the case fatality rate at 1.71%, with 10,893 total deaths due to the virus so far.
According to Delhi government statistics, the total number of virus cases now stands at 6,37,087, with 6,25,158 patients having been discharged.
Meanwhile, a total number 14,965 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the national capital on Monday, with 7 instances of Adverse Event Following Immunisation, according to the Delhi government.
Of these, 4,571 healthcare workers received their first dose and 2,191 their second dose of the vaccine. As many as 8,203 front-line workers received their first vaccination dose on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath