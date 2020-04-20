Capital reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Capital on Sunday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of cases to 2,003 and deaths to 45. On Sunday, 83 people recovered, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 290.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said as COVID-19 was still spreading in the Capital, the government has decided not to provide any relaxation to the ongoing lockdown.

‘Review after a week’

“All 11 districts in the city have COVID-19 cases and therefore the lockdown needs to continue. The government along with experts will review the situation after a week to see if it is possible to provide relaxation in restrictions depending on the number of active cases.” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that currently, Delhi has the second-highest number of cases after Maharashtra and that in the last few days, there has been a considerable rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. “Even though Delhi accounts for 2% of India’s population, the cases account for 12% of the total cases in the country. Delhi has 78 containment zones that have been sealed to control the spread of the disease,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal in his digital press conference assured Delhiites that although the virus is spreading, the situation is under control and that there is no need to panic.

“If the lockdown had not been imposed, we would be on par with other nations where the numbers are quite high. What if 3,000 people would require the ICUs and 2,500 people ventilators? We have observed a similar pattern in Italy, Spain and the U.S. where the ICUs, ventilators and the entire healthcare system were not sufficient in treating all the patients. Our country would be suffering from a similar fate if the lockdown had not been imposed,” he said.

Random testing: CM

The Chief Minister urged people to be patient and strictly follow the rules of the lockdown. “We did random testing in the containment zones and it was observed that no cases were reported in the areas where rules were strictly followed. However, a surge in cases was observed where the protocol was not followed and people defied the norms of social distancing and lockdown,” he concluded.