Capital reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New Delhi

22 December 2021 00:24 IST

Number of Omicron cases stands at 54

A total of 102 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,42,390, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Tuesday.

There was one COVID-19-related death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,102. A total of 51,544 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.20%. Of the total cases, 14,16,731 people have recovered and there are 557 active ones.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there are 54 Omicron cases in Delhi, of whom 34 patients are at Lok Nayak Hospital and 17 have recovered.

Govt. labs

“There are four genome sequencing labs in Delhi which are capable of testing Omicron cases. Two labs are run by the Central Government and two by the Delhi Government. The Delhi Government labs have the capacity to do genome sequencing of more than 100 samples per day. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sequencing of all COVID-19 samples is being done here,” Mr. Jain said.

Mr. Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said that there is no need to panic over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and that the Delhi Government is fully prepared for the fight with adequate beds, oxygen and medicines.

Both new cases and positivity have been showing an increase for almost a week and on Sunday, the new cases were the highest in close to six months.

After a peak in November last year, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell through December, January and most part of February. From mid-April people started finding it difficult to find beds in hospitals and the TPR peaked at 36.2% on April 22 and since then, it has stayed below it.

The highest number of daily new cases in Delhi till now was reported on April 20, when 28,325 cases were reported

Ambulance for newborns

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government on Tuesday started an ambulance service for newborns at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

“This ambulance service will be available round-the-clock for the people of Delhi. It has the ability to work as a mini operation theater to save the lives of newborn babies and young children in Delhi in time. This ambulance will have special facilities for infant and newborn patients like an incubator, monitor and oxygen therapy,” said Mr. Jain.