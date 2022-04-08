Capital reels under severe heatwave

IMD issues orang alert; cloudy weather likely only after April 12

The city’s maximum temperature on Friday reached 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the normal, making it the hottest day of the season.

The city has been under the influence of a severe heatwave since the past week and the MET Department has issued an ‘orange alert’, which warns people to be prepared before stepping out into the sun. The department said there is likely to be no relief from the heat over the next few days with cloudy conditions likely only after April 12.

The forecast for Saturday read, “Clear sky with heatwave conditions at most places with severe heatwave conditions at a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 42 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.”

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

According to the IMD, the heatwave has occurred due to a prolonged dry spell with the Capital not receiving any rain in March and so far in April. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches and is above 40 degrees Celsius in the plains.