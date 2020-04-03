Delhi

Capital records wettest March in history, says Met

Strong winds, rain and ongoing three-week lockdown clean air in the city

According to data released by the Meteorological Department, last month was the wettest March on record, with the Capital receiving 109.6 mm of rainfall, which was 589% above normal.

The normal rainfall for March is 15.8 mm, said Met department officials.

The wettest March before this was in 2015, when the Capital received 97.4 mm of rainfall.

It was also a colder month with the mean maximum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees below normal.

The mean minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 notches below average.

Strong winds, rain and the ongoing shutdown of non-essential services to contain the spread of COVID- 19 have led to considerably cleaner air in the Capital.

Contributing sources

According to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board on the effect of the lockdown on Delhi’s air, there was a substantial improvement in air quality of Delhi-NCR.

“The major contributing sources to particulate matter and NOx emissions [prominent pollutants in Delhi-NCR] have been restricted. On March 23, the air quality index [Air Quality Index] in Delhi-NCR was ‘moderate’, with an exception in Gurugram which had a ‘satisfactory’ AQI. As the lockdown progressed, the air quality improved to ‘satisfactory’ across the board under the cumulated effect of restricted vehicle movement and commercial activities,” the report said.

Ghaziabad and Noida

“Between March 28 and 29, the AQI improved to ‘good’ in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida due to higher wind speed and increase in mixing height [height at which pollutants are spread out in the atmosphere. Higher mixing height leads to lower pollution],” it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 11:57:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/capital-records-wettest-march-in-history-says-met/article31252940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY