Capital records wettest March in history, says Met

According to data released by the Meteorological Department, last month was the wettest March on record, with the Capital receiving 109.6 mm of rainfall, which was 589% above normal.

The normal rainfall for March is 15.8 mm, said Met department officials.

The wettest March before this was in 2015, when the Capital received 97.4 mm of rainfall.

It was also a colder month with the mean maximum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees below normal.

The mean minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 notches below average.

Strong winds, rain and the ongoing shutdown of non-essential services to contain the spread of COVID- 19 have led to considerably cleaner air in the Capital.

Contributing sources

According to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board on the effect of the lockdown on Delhi’s air, there was a substantial improvement in air quality of Delhi-NCR.

“The major contributing sources to particulate matter and NOx emissions [prominent pollutants in Delhi-NCR] have been restricted. On March 23, the air quality index [Air Quality Index] in Delhi-NCR was ‘moderate’, with an exception in Gurugram which had a ‘satisfactory’ AQI. As the lockdown progressed, the air quality improved to ‘satisfactory’ across the board under the cumulated effect of restricted vehicle movement and commercial activities,” the report said.

Ghaziabad and Noida

“Between March 28 and 29, the AQI improved to ‘good’ in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida due to higher wind speed and increase in mixing height [height at which pollutants are spread out in the atmosphere. Higher mixing height leads to lower pollution],” it added.