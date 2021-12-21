Capital records two more dengue deaths

Total cases for the season near 9,500

The Capital recorded 154 cases of dengue and two deaths over the past week (till December 18), a civic body report said on Monday. This takes the current season’s caseload to 9,414 and the death toll to 17.

According to civic body officials, the victims were a 54-year-old female and a nine-year-old female who died on November 2 and November 18 respectively. Both victims were admitted to private hospitals in the city.

“Cases will continue to fall in the coming days with the dip in temperatures which are not suitable for mosquito breeding. The reason behind an increase in the death of children this season is because the younger ones are more vulnerable to the vector-borne disease. There are also chances of cross-infection,” said a senior civic body official.

Over the past week, south Delhi recorded 40 cases of dengue, followed by north Delhi with 29 and east Delhi with 23 cases.

This season, north Delhi recorded the highest number of cases at 2,616, followed by south Delhi with 2,533 and east Delhi with 1,113 cases — the lowest among the city’s three municipal corporations.

Apart from the corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council recorded 82 cases for this season, while Delhi Cantonment and other agencies recorded 167 cases.

A total of 2,903 cases of dengue remain untraced after investigation this season.