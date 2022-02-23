Capital records slight rise in COVID-19 cases and TPR

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 in the city slightly increased to 0.96% on Tuesday from 0.94% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The TPR had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%; it remained at the same level for the next day and has been decreasing ever since. The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 498 on Tuesday, up from 360 on Monday, as the number of tests increased to 51,793 from 38,136. One new death was reported, taking the death toll to 26,106, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,299 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19, 98.4% were vacant. On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.