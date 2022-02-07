Capital records slight increase in COVID positivity rate

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 in the city slightly increased on Monday to 2.62% from 2.45% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked on January 14 at 30.64%; it remained at that level for the next day and has been decreasing since then.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours decreased to 1,151 from 1,410 on Sunday, which is also due to a fall in the number of tests. The number of tests fell to 43,991 from 57,549 a day earlier.

Fifteen new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 25,998, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,416 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 93.92% were vacant.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.