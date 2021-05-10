Capital records lowest number of daily cases in nearly a month

NEW DELHI

10 May 2021 01:15 IST

City sees dip in testing; 273 people died on Sunday, which is the lowest in 18 days

The Capital on Sunday recorded 13,336 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest figure since April 12 — as the lockdown was extended for another week to put brakes on the virus spread and strengthen the city’s health infrastructure. Also, 273 persons died on the day, which is the lowest on record after April 21.

The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government showed that 61,552 tests have been conducted over a 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 21.63%, which was less than the 74,384 tests conducted the previous day that showed a positivity rate of 23.34%.

The bulletin did not mention any reason for the fall in the number of tests.

Active cases

The Capital now has 86,232 active cases with 52,263 under home isolation. The number of containment zones has risen to 53,127 from 51,338 the previous day. The cumulative figures for the city now stand at 13,23,567 positive cases with 19,344 deaths and 12,17,991 recoveries.

The government said the Capital had received 499 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen on Saturday against its daily demand of 700 MT as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The average oxygen supplied over the past seven days was 533 MT, which was 76% of the quantity directed by the Supreme Court, it said. The government added that it received four SOS calls regarding the shortage of oxygen and addressed all of them.

On the vaccination drive, the government said 1,29,142 beneficiaries had been vaccinated in 24 hours, which is the highest since the drive began on January 16. Of these, 90,289 were those who got their first dose. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far now stand at 3,875,636 of which, 8,60,639 have received both doses.