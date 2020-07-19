Capital records lowest no. of fresh cases in a month

NEW DELHI

19 July 2020 23:28 IST

Virus tally climbs to 1,22,793 with 1,211 new cases in 24 hours

The Capital recorded 1,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, a heath bulletin by the Delhi government said on Sunday.

The number of death added in the last 24 hours, it said, was 31, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 3,628. The number of cases was the lowest in over a month after it shot up to over 3,000 a day. On June 8, the city had recorded 1,007 cases.

The Capital now has 16,031 active cases. The number of people discharged in the past 24 hours was 1,860, taking the total number of people recovered to 1,03,134, the heath bulletin added.

The data in the bulletin showed that 5,762 RT-PCR/TrueNat tests and 14,444 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,18,989 tests have been conducted till date, which is 43,104 tests per million population.

The number of patients under home isolation now stands at 8,819, with 3,592 out of 15,475 hospital beds occupied. Dedicated COVID-19 care centres and heath centres now have 2,250 and 159 beds occupied out of a total of 9,454 and 554 beds respectively.

There are 685 containment zones in the city at present.