Capital records lowest daily cases in 7 months

The Capital witnessed 424 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday — the lowest number of cases recorded in a day over the past seven months, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.
In 24 hours, the city reported 14 deaths and saw 708 recoveries. The positivity rate was 0.62% and 68,759 tests were conducted in the same period, the bulletin added. On May 26 last, the city had reported 412 cases.
The total number of cases stands at 6,26,873 with a positivity rate of 7.06% with a total of 10,585 deaths and 6,11,243 recoveries.
Active cases
There are currently 5,044 active cases out of which 2,600 are under home isolation.
The positivity rate in the Capital has been less than 1% for the past 12 days. On Saturday, 494 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.73%.
A day after the city prepared for the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine with a dry run, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted: “Congratulations to all the countrymen. Approval by DCGI for emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against COVID-19. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work helped us reach here.”
