Capital records less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second day

Delhi witnesses 939 new infections in the last 24 hours

The Capital witnessed 939 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,18,747, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive day on which the number of new cases is less than 1,000. On Monday, there were 803 new cases, which was the lowest in over four months.

Also, 25 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,329, as per the bulletin.

Of the total cases, 5,99,683 people have recovered and there are 8,735 active cases.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday was 1.14%, which was very less, compared to the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%.

The overall positivity till now is 7.79%, as per the bulletin. Tuesday’s positivity is also the lowest in months.

There were 5,833 containment zones in the city as on Tuesday.

Reducing beds

The Delhi government has also formed a committee to give recommendations on reducing the number of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Out of the total 18,786 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 84.6% were vacant as on Tuesday.

The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, resident doctors of Lok Nayak Hospital protested on the hospital campus for the second day, demanding the government to start non-COVID-19 treatment at the hospital in a phased manner.

The hospital was converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility at the beginning of the outbreak and is the largest Delhi government-run COVID-19 facility.

Keshave Singh, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association of the hospital, said that student doctors are not getting training in any other diseases apart from COVID-19, as the hospital is a dedicated facility and it has been affecting their studies.

The RDA has been writing letters to the Delhi government for the last three months to start non-COVID treatment in a phased manner and has even met the Health Minister.