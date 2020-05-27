Capital records hottest May day in 18 years

NEW DELHI

27 May 2020 00:10 IST

‘Heatwave to recede from May 28’

With the maximum temperature in the Capital settling six degrees Celsius above the normal at 46, influenced by the severe heatwave lashing most of North India, Tuesday was the hottest day in May in 18 years.

The Meteorological department said that the weather station at Palam reported a maximum temperature at 47.6 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded at the station in the last 10 years in May. The highest recorded temperature ever in May was 47.2 recorded on May 29 in 1944. The corresponding figure at the Palam weather is 48.4 degrees Celsius on May 26, 1998.

More in store

The MeT department has forecast that the severe heat wave is likely to continue in the city till May 27 and will start receding from May 28 with a major respite from May 29.

“Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and formation of east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from May 28-29, maximum temperatures over plains of North India likely to recede from 28th onwards with substantial reduction of heat wave conditions from May 29,” the MeT department said.

The forecast for May 27 reads: “mainly clear sky with strong surface winds. Heatwave conditions are expected in a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 45 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. This winter also recorded the coldest day temperature in the Capital at 9.4 degrees Celsius on December 30, 2019. The heatwave has been caused by the dry north-westerly winds that started blowing on May 21 causing a gradual rise in temperature.