Capital records highest number of COVID deaths

Cases cross 1 million: govt. bulletin

The Capital reported 357 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic — taking the total number of deaths to 13,898, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 24,103 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 10,04,782.

A total of 74,702 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Positivity at 32.27%

The positivity of new cases was 32.27%. This means more than 32 out of 100 people taking the test are now COVID-19 positive.

Of the total cases, 8,97,804 people have recovered and there are 93,080 active cases.

Out of the total 19,818 beds for COVID-19 treatment, only 7.9% of beds were vacant at 11 p.m. Also, only 13 ICU beds were vacant.

The number of beds came decreased compared to 20,431 on Friday as hospitals are reducing beds due to oxygen shortage.

Many hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital did not have a single vacant COVID-19 bed.