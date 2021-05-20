Capital records highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in May: IMD

Weather change due to impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae

The Capital received a record 119.3 mm rainfall for May in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday due to the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance, the IMD said.

It added that this was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.

During the day, the sky remained overcast but did not receive any rainfall.

The IMD has said that the sky would be clear and temperature will slowly rise to normal again.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees cooler than normal for the season.

The minimum settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius — seven degrees cooler than normal. The maximum temperature on Wednesday had dropped to 23.8 degrees Celsius, which was 16 degrees below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

The Lodhi Road weather station recorded 124.4 mm rainfall during the same period. Palam, Ayanagar, Najafgarh and SPS Mayur Vihar received 64 mm, 98 mm, 92.5 mm and 95.5 mm rainfall.

Weather today

The forecast for May 21 reads “mainly clear sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling between 35 and 21 degrees Celsius”.