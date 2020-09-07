Capital records fresh 3,000 COVID-19 cases

Active cases at 20,909; 11,010 patients under home isolation

The Capital recorded 3,256 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 29 deaths and 2,188 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to a heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The total positive cases stand at 1,91,449, total deaths at 4,567 and total recoveries at 1,65,973. There are 20,909 active cases in the Capital. The bulletin stated that 9,217 RT-PCR and 26,829 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,076 containment zones and 11,010 patients are under home isolation. Providing statistics about patient management, the bulletin said that out of 14,171 hospital beds, 9,070 are vacant.

At dedicated COVID care centres that have 8,580 beds, 4,679 are vacant. Of the 601 available beds at dedicated heath centres, 188 beds are vacant.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the number of cases in the Capital is rising as they have started testing more. The testing had gone from 20,000 to 40,000 per day.

Gurugram cases spike

In the highest single-day spike, 306 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Gurugram on Sunday. It took the total number of cases in the district to 13,321. With 140 recoveries, Gurugram now has 1,686 active cases.

After a steady decline in the number of active cases in Gurugram since June 21, there has been a sudden spurt over the past two weeks. The active cases again crossed the 1,000-mark on September 1 after more than a month.

The health officials and the district authorities have attributed the sudden rise in infection cases to the gradual unlocking of various activities, including shopping malls, market places and transport, and also on the people lowering the guard.

As per the latest health bulletin, Gurugram has recorded 137 deaths, including 96 with co-morbidities. As many as 1,486 patients are in home isolation, and the rest in the hospitals. Of the total cases, Gurugram city has the maximum 11,057, followed by Pataudi (1,192), Sohna (835) and Farukh Nagar (237).

In view of the rise in cases, the district administration mulls to increase the number of reserved beds in private hospitals to 30% and fix quota for the residents of Haryana.

In Haryana, 51,069 tests are being conducted per million and the recovery rate is 78.45%. The fatality rate is rate is 1.05% and the number of infection cases are doubled every 33 days. A record 2,277 cases were registered in the state on Sunday, taking the tally of total cases to 76,549.