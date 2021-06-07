Capital records fewest challans for COVID-19 violations in two months

NEW DELHI

07 June 2021 23:56 IST

Over 1.2 lakh fines have been issued from April 19 to June 6

The Delhi police fined 901 people on Sunday for violating various COVID-19 rules that include not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

This is the lowest since March 28, officers said on Monday.

At least 159 people were fined for not maintaining social distancing, they said.

On June 5, 1,883 challans were issued and on June 4, 2,452 challans were issued.

The police said that out of the total 901 challans, 742 challans were issued for not wearing face masks.

According to police data, on March 28, 730 people were fined for not wearing masks and nine for not maintaining social distancing. On March 29, at least 920 people were fined for not wearing masks and 19 others for violating social distancing norms.

“The police is continuously prosecuting people who are breaking rules and also sensitising them about COVID-19. The process of unlocking has started and we urge people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Use face mask while coming out of the house, maintain social distance and regularly sanitise their hands. People should not come out of their homes unnecessarily despite the fact that cases are declining,” Delhi Police Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal said.

A total of 1,22,911 challans have been issued by the police from April 19 to June 6, the data showed.

While 1,03,387 people were fined for not wearing face masks, 17,805 were penalised for not maintaining social distancing, 1,526 for large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco etc., it stated.

On the first day of unlock, the Delhi police and marker associations made regular announcements and pamphlets were also be distributed to visitors urging them to follow the guidelines for everyone's safety, another police officer said.