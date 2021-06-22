Capital records eight deaths, 134 new COVID-19 infections

‘Govt. should approve more vaccines to protect people’

The Capital reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,32,778, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, eight deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,933.

Positivity rate

A total of 67,916 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said, and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2%. Of the total cases, 14,05,927 people have recovered and there are 1,918 active cases.

The bulletin said that 263 positive cases, pertaining to earlier weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Monday by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital.

The Delhi government did not clarify how then the new cases as per Tuesday’s bulletin was less than 263.

Delhi’s stock of Covaxin for 18-44 age group would last only for a day and for people of 45 years of age and above it will last for four days, according to a bulletin on vaccination.

On Monday, 76,062 doses of vaccine were administered and a total of 66,02,835 doses have been administered till now, as per the bulletin.

AAP leader Atishi said that the government should approve more vaccines to protect people from the possible third wave.

“The government must approve Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as soon as possible and make the same available to the people of India. The faster the vaccination, the safer India gets from the next COVID-19 wave,” said Ms. Atishi.