Capital records 990 new cases

New Delhi

01 June 2020 23:42 IST

Govt. adds 50 more deaths to toll, taking the total to 523

A total of 990 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 20,834, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 50 more deaths have been reported, taking the count to 523. But only 12 of these deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 8,746 people have recovered and there are 11,565 active cases.

With the ongoing spike in the number of cases, the number of containment zones has gone up from 73 on May 18 to 124 on Monday. A containment zone has a stricter form of the lockdown and people are not allowed to leave or enter a containment zone.

Meanwhile, a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employee who had tested positive for COVID-19 died, said NDMC officials.

“He was around 35 years of age and repaired sewer lines. He came to the office last on May 23 and said that he was not feeling well and went home. Later, he was tested positive and died on Sunday,” the official said.

The official said that the NDMC is in the process of giving a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family of the deceased. In total, 33 NDMC employees have tested positive for the virus so far.

Parks open

Lodi Gardens, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden will be open to walkers and joggers between 5.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. till June 30, the NDMC said. But open gym, yoga, and any other activities is not allowed. Earlier, these parks were open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.