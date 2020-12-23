Capital records 5.3 degrees Celsius

Temperatures likely to fall in next few days, forecasts Met

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 5.3 degrees Celsius — three degrees below normal — and the maximum settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that temperatures are likely to fall in the next few days with cold wave-like conditions continuing to persist at several places in the city.

Moderate to dense fog is also predicted during the period. “Fall in minimum temperature by 1-3°C likely over some parts of plains of North West India and Central India during next three days. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 23 and 24,” the IMD said.

It added that moderate to dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 23 and dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over same region during December 24-26.

The IMD said an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from December 26, which could cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow in the Himalayas over the subsequent two days and also have an impact on temperatures in the Capital.