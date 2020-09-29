Capital records 3,227 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi

Delhi government uploads maps of testing centres online

As many as 3,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,76,325, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 48 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,320. Of the total cases, 2,43,481 people have recovered and there are 27,524 active cases.

Out of the total 15,833 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 58.8% were vacant, as per government data on Tuesday. But 61.3% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 74.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full. The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.4% — which is low compared to the month’s average. The overall positivity rate till now is 9.15 %. The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday jumped to 2,505, the highest till now.

“Chief Secretary, Delhi, took a review meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management,” the bulletin said.

The number of people admitted in hospitals and people under home isolation has decreased on Tuesday compared to Monday.

In a related development, the Delhi government, following a High Court order, uploaded maps of testing centres online. The district-wise maps of all 11 districts have been uploaded on “www.dshm.delhi.gov.in”, the website of Delhi State Health Mission.

In most cases, the mobile phone number of the in-charges of these testing centres were also available.

The maps can be accessed under the “News/Updates” section on the website. The public can see these maps also at the metro stations in the city from later this week, according to officials.

Sisodia discharged

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was discharged from hospital after he tested negative for COVID-19. He had tested positive for the virus on September 14 and later he was also diagnosed with dengue.