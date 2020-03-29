Capital records 23 new cases, biggest jump in single day

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 72. There have been two deaths due to the disease so far here but none on Sunday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city, surpassing Saturday’s count of nine.

Delhi has reported a total of 72 cases of COVID-19 and there are 64 active cases and five people have been discharged.

“Of the 23 cases, 13 have travel history from abroad and four have come into contact with people who were affected,” an official told The Hindu. The official did not specify about the other six cases.

According to the government, 2,049 samples have been sent for testing for COVID-19 till date here. “At least 19,782 passengers have been screened at Delhi airport from March 18 to March 22 by medical teams. Out of these, 18,573 are under home quarantine and 1,142 are under quarantine at govt. facilities,” an official statement read.

“Crisis Support and Counselling Centre [CSCC] at IHBAS is operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all seven days for COVID-19 epidemic. Video conference facility for counselling at the CSCC, IHBAS is also available [Skype ID – CSCCIHBAS],” the statement read.