Capital records 158 dengue cases so far this year

July 18, 2022 21:38 IST

The caseload from January 1 to July 16 this year has been the highest in the last five years

Cases of dengue in the Capital rose to 158 after five cases were reported over the past week (till July 16), according to a civic report on Monday.

Out of the five cases that were reported, two are in the ‘untraced after investigation’ category. This year, a total of 102 cases (out of 158) have been recorded under this category.

According to the report, a majority of the cases were recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Last week (till July 9), 10 dengue cases were recorded in the city, out of which eight were in the untraced category.

Last year, over 2,900 of the total 9,613 cases were recorded under the untraced after investigation category, while 23 dengue deaths were reported.

This year, the caseload for the period from January 1 to July 16 has been the highest in the last five years. The caseload for this period in the previous years stood at: 98 (2017), 43 (2018), 32 (2019), 28 (2020), 40 (2021).

Delhi also has reported 29 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, according to the civic report.