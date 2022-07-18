Delhi

Capital records 158 dengue cases so far this year

Delhi also has reported 29 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year. | Photo Credit: File Photo
Staff Reporter New Delhi July 18, 2022 21:38 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:44 IST

Cases of dengue in the Capital rose to 158 after five cases were reported over the past week (till July 16), according to a civic report on Monday. 

Out of the five cases that were reported, two are in the ‘untraced after investigation’ category. This year, a total of 102 cases (out of 158) have been recorded under this category. 

According to the report, a majority of the cases were recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

