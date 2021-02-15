Capital records 150 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Capital reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number to 6,36,946. Over the past 24 hours, two deaths were reported and 158 people recovered. The total number of fatalities due to the virus is 10,891.
The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said that 56,902 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.26%. Out of the total tests conducted, 38,213 were RT-PCR tests and 18,689 were rapid antigen tests.
The government said that currently there are 1,031 active cases out of which 384 were under home isolation. The government continues to reserve 5,775 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals out of which 452 are occupied.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath