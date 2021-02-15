Capital records 150 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

56,902 tests conducted in 24 hours

The Capital reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number to 6,36,946. Over the past 24 hours, two deaths were reported and 158 people recovered. The total number of fatalities due to the virus is 10,891.

The health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said that 56,902 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.26%. Out of the total tests conducted, 38,213 were RT-PCR tests and 18,689 were rapid antigen tests.

The government said that currently there are 1,031 active cases out of which 384 were under home isolation. The government continues to reserve 5,775 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals out of which 452 are occupied.