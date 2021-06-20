Capital records 124 new infections

‘More than 65 lakh inoculated so far’

The Capital recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday along with 398 recoveries, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

It added that 72,670 tests has been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.17%. Of the total tests conducted, 52,790 were RT-PCR tests. There are 2,091 actives cases in the Capital of which 600 are under home isolation.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 14,32,292 along with 24,914 deaths.

While presenting the vaccination bulletin, AAP leader Atishi said more than 65 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi, of which, 49.38 lakh people have been given the first dose and 15.75 lakh people have been given both the doses. Currently, 8.25 lakh vaccines are available in Delhi for 45 and above age group, out of which, five days of Covaxin and 57 days of Covishield are in stock. For the 18-44 age group, 2.65 lakh vaccines are available out of which we have 1 day Covaxin and 13 days Covishield in stock.

“On Saturday, 85,000 doses were administered, of which 50,000 doses were administered to the youth of Delhi,” she said. Ms. Atishi also appealed to all the people who haven’t gotten vaccinated till now to step up and get themselves vaccinated. “Getting oneself jabbed is the most important step to save Delhi from the next possible COVID-19 wave,” she said.