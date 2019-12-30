Capital may welcome new year with thunderstorms

The Capital is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning on January 1 and January 2 under the influence of Western Disturbance, said Met department on Sunday.

The disturbance is likely to bring a change in wind direction that will help bring relief from the cold wave conditions. The forecast by the IMD read: “Due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels and likely weak easterly winds on December 30, cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in Delhi and across North India. It is likely to abate thereafter due to increase in easterly wind speed over northern parts of the country.” The minimum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 2.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3.2 degrees Celsius at Palam and 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, said the Met department.

The maximum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 14.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 15.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 13.5 degrees Celsius at Palam and 15.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Delhi had recorded the season’s coldest day on Saturday.