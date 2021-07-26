Capital logs 66 cases, 2 deaths

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 00:42 IST

69,896 inoculated; less than one day’s stock of vaccine left

The Capital recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases along with two deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday.

The bulletin added that 70,756 tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.09%. The number of active cases now stands at 579, out of which 167 are under home isolation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,35,910 and the total fatalities has gone up to 25,043. On Saturday, the Capital recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19.

The bulletin added that 69,896 beneficiaries had been vaccinated in the past 24 hours, out of which 21,256 had been given the first dose. The total number of people vaccinated has reached 96,57,900, out of which 23,84,468 have received both doses.

The government said that it had less than one day’s stock of vaccine left. As of Sunday morning, the government had with it 2,16,140 doses of Covaxin out of which 20% can be used for first dose. The stock of Covishield that can only be used for second dose till July 31 is 70,900 doses.