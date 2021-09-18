Capital logs 33 new COVID cases

Capital recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with one death, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The bulletin added that 74,099 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.04%.

With 56 people being discharged, active cases now stand at 407, of which 109 are in home isolation.

Friday’s death is the third fatality due to COVID-19 infection reported this month after one each on September 7 and September 16.The death toll in Delhi has increased to 25,085.

The bulletin added that 22 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Capital since the pandemic began to 14,38,428.

Vaccination

According to the vaccination update shared by the government, 1,36,083 beneficiaries were vaccinated, out of which 77,807 were administered their first dose. A total of 1,56,10,042 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far with 46,21,761 having received both doses.