Capital logs 3,009 new cases in 24 hours

NEW DELHI

21 May 2021 23:45 IST

63,190 tests conducted with a positivity rate of 4.76%; active cases stand at 35,683

The Capital recorded 3,009 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 252 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The bulletin said that 63,190 tests were conducted in the 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.76%. There are 35,683 active cases in the Capital out of which 20,673 are under home isolation.

The positivity rate fell to below 5% for the first time since it peaked on April 22 at 36%. The number of new cases has been the lowest since April 1, when 2,790 cases and nine deaths were recorded.

The cumulative figures now stand at 14, 12,959 cases with 22,831 deaths and 13, 54,445 recoveries.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that there were 16,712 COVID beds and 1748 ICU beds that are vacant in hospitals but warned of complacency. “We can see a prominent downward trend. We have dropped down significantly from 28,000 cases to about 3,000. Hence, this is a hopeful sign. The positivity rate is now below 5%. However, we cannot afford complacency and must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour by all means,” Mr. Jain said.

On war footing

The Minister said that even though there were fewer admissions of children in hospitals, the total number in this wave increased three times as compared to the previous ones. He added that Delhi government was preparing on a war footing as of now to curb the effects of third wave, especially for children.

Speaking about the shortage of vaccines, Mr. Jan said that Covaxin stock was absolutely over for 18-44 age group, and Covishield is also nearly finished, due to which a lot of centres had closed down. “Our distribution network is massive and is capable of inoculating upto 3 lakh people in a day in Delhi. The vaccine supply is completely controlled by the Centre and we can inoculate only what we are receiving from them,” Mr. Jain said.

100-bed facility opened

Delhi Cabinet Minister and MLA from Babarpur, Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated a 100-bed COVID care facility at the Ambedkar College in the Babarpur area. He said that this COVID care facility has 50 oxygen beds and 50 normal beds and this facility is connected with the GTB Hospital. Mr. Rai said that people living in north-east Delhi were facing problems isolating as it was a very congested area and hoped that the community Covid Care Centre would help those facing problems isolating at home.