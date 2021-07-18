Capital likely to receive rain today

Monsoon activity over the Capital is likely to resume on July 18. After receiving showers for two consecutive days, the temperature started rising.

Moderate showers are forecast in the Capital on Sunday.On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 38.8° Celsius which is four degrees warmer than the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.

The forecast for July 18 reads “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 35 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD in its probabilistic warning for Delhi has said that there are 90% chances of a thunderstorm on July 18 and 19.