Capital likely to receive rain for next three days

The national capital is likely to receive rain for the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. While rain was forecast for Wednesday, the city received only scattered showers. In the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m, it received 5.3 mm of rainfall.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers on Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Scattered to widespread rainfall likely over most parts of north-west India till September 12. Isolated heavy rain likely over J-K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana from September 8-11; U.P. and western Rajasthan from September 9-11; Uttarakhand and eastern Rajasthan from September 8-12,” the Met department said.