Capital basks in sunshine after easterly winds blow away fog

Delhi recorded its second coldest winter spell since 1901 with the mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December at 18.76 degrees Celsius. The coldest ever has been 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in December 1997.

The mean maximum temperature for December has remained equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius only four times — 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997, said MeT officials.

After recording its coldest day at 9.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, the sun was out in the Capital on Tuesday morning with the maximum temperature settling at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

With this, December has recorded 18 consecutive ‘cold days’, the maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997. After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years - 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

It was a windy day on Tuesday with easterly winds gusting up to 15 km/ph blowing away the fog that had engulfed the Capital, bringing some relief from the cold wave. The minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, two notches below the season’s average, and humidity was 91%. The minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 3.7 degrees Celsius while at Ayanagar it was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

While parts of national capital witnessed shallow to moderate fog, the operations at Delhi airport were normal and no flights were delayed or cancelled.

On Monday, the Capital was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog with visibility at Delhi airport falling to nil for several hours. Normal operations were suspended leaving passengers stranded for several hours due to cancellations and diversions.

The forecast shows that there will be very light rain in the city on January 2 and the city will have some respite from the cold till January 4.

