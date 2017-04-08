Canvassing for by-election in west Delhi constituency ends

Campaigning for west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency by-poll concluded here on Friday, with its Punjabi-Sikh dominated mix of residents scheduled to choose their representative here on Sunday.

The seat fell vacant earlier this year after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jarnail Singh quit to contest the Punjab Assembly polls against Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal. Mr. Singh lost the poll and, according to political observers, dented the AAP’s chances of holding on to the seat.

The constituency is a mix of a resettlement colonies at Raghubir Nagar, unauthorised colonies at Vishnu Garden, urban villages like Khyala, middle class Tagore Garden and upscale Rajouri Garden, where many prominent malls are located. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also resides in the area.

Prominent faces

A total of 1,67,991 voters, which includes 88,232 males, 79,753 females and 6 from the third gender, will cast their votes at 166 polling stations here on Sunday, with several prominent faces from Punjab’s political scene making rounds to canvass for candidates over the last week. While the AAP has fielded Harjeet Singh, for whom Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in a roadshow, the Delhi Congress brought Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to canvass for Meenakshi Chandela on Friday after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh kicked off the campaign earlier. The BJP-SAD combine has fielded veteran Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had won the seat in 2013.

Other candidates who are also in the fray are Hardeep Singh (Independent), Lalit Taak (All India Forward Bloc) and Devinder Singh Nagi (Purvanchal Mahapanchayat). In the recent Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee elections, Mr. Sirsa had defeated the Congress-backed candidate from Punjabi Bagh ward and this is being viewed as his strength.