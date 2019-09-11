Canvassing ends, DUSU elections tomorrow

Canvassing for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections officially came to a stop at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The voting is scheduled for Thursday with counting of votes to begin on Friday at 8.30 a.m.

A notification instructing all officials to ensure that no canvassing takes place was issued by DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad.

On Wednesday, Electronic Voting Machines will be delivered to colleges across the university.

Votes will be recorded on Thursday for college unions as well as the DUSU.

Counting will take place on Friday at the community hall in Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.

To ensure no fake certificates are submitted by candidates, the CEO has asked colleges to only forward names of nominees after verification.

Last year, it was revealed that the elected presidential candidate had a fake degree certificate.