Canvassing ends, DUSU elections tomorrow

Canvassing for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections officially came to a stop at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The voting is scheduled for Thursday with counting of votes to begin on Friday at 8.30 a.m.
A notification instructing all officials to ensure that no canvassing takes place was issued by DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad.
On Wednesday, Electronic Voting Machines will be delivered to colleges across the university.
Votes will be recorded on Thursday for college unions as well as the DUSU.
Counting will take place on Friday at the community hall in Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.
To ensure no fake certificates are submitted by candidates, the CEO has asked colleges to only forward names of nominees after verification.
Last year, it was revealed that the elected presidential candidate had a fake degree certificate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor