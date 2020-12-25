Canteen in city to provide food to all at ₹1

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir launches Jan Rasoi

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday launched Jan Rasoi — a fully developed private canteen,which will provide food to those in need at ₹1.

The canteen is situated in one of the country’s biggest wholesale markets at east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar and covers an area of 3,500 square feet; as many as 100 people will be able to eat in the canteen simultaneously and food will be served through coupons provided at the entrance.

“I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day,” Mr. Gambhir said.

“This is something that the Delhi government should have taken care of. They have been making tall claims about being pro poor but they have not been able to meet this basic demand,” he alleged.