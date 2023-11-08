Can’t turn blind eye to potential violation of fire safety norms: Delhi HC

November 08, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Asserting that it can’t turn a blind eye to any potential violation of fire safety norms, the Delhi High Court has ordered the MCD to conduct regular checks at Azad Market here and refer to the Fire Services Department the cases where people are found violating the rules.

The court also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Fire Services Department to ensure rigorous enforcement of fire safety norms in the city.

The court passed the order on Monday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Azad Market Residents Welfare Association for action against unauthorised and illegal constructions in their area.

The association had contended that some buildings in the market were constructed in violation of the applicable bylaws and fire safety norms, resulting in fire accidents and loss of human lives.

The High Court, however, noted that the grievance raised by the association was sufficiently addressed by the MCD, which has already cleared the market area of unauthorised and illegal constructions.

The court said in case of stray instances of unauthorised and illegal constructions, the association may approach the Centre’s Special Task Force, which is empowered to look into complaints of unlawful construction and encroachment on public land.