Can’t share Aadhaar details for crime solving: UIDAI to Delhi HC

File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

May 05, 2022 19:55 IST

‘Biometric information is sensitive information and needs to be protected’

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has told the Delhi High Court that it cannot share Aadhaar details such as core biometrics information with investigating agencies to match chance prints and photographs from crime scenes.

The UIDAI said that the objective of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, is to empower the people with a unique identity and digital platform only for the purpose of ‘identity proof’.

Against law

“There is clear prohibition under the law against sharing or using core biometrics for any reason whatsoever,” the UIDAI said in an affidavit filed in response to a petition by the State prosecution to match the chance prints and photographs of unknown accused who committed robbery and murder.

The UIDAI said that Aadhaar is only a proof of the fact that the person who is trying to obtain a subsidy or service by identifying himself on the basis of the Aadhaar number.

The UIDAI said it does not collect biometric information such as iris scan and fingerprints based on technologies, standards or procedures suitable for forensic purposes. “Therefore using the biometric data for random matching purposes may not be technologically feasible and shall be beyond the purview of the Act,” it added.

Additionally, the UIDAI submitted that as per the mandate of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, and direction of the Supreme Court, such information cannot be provided without giving an opportunity of hearing to the Aadhaar holder in question.

“Biometric information is unique to an individual and therefore is sensitive information and needs to be protected to thwart any possibility of misuse,” the UIDAI said.

Architectural limitations

The UIDAI explained that for Aadhaar-based authentication in all cases, it is essential that both the ‘live biometric’ and the Aadhaar number is made available for a proper response.

The technological architecture of the UIDAI does not allow for any instance of 1:N matching in which fingerprints, including latent and chance fingerprints are matched against the other fingerprints in the UIDAI database.

1:N search of chance fingerprints and photographs with no Aadhaar number and no demographic details is not only beyond the mandate and scope of the UIDAI, but is also technologically unfeasible, it added.

The High Court will hear the case on May 18.